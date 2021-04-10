PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PHX Minerals Inc. is an oil and natural gas mineral company. Its property principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico and Arkansas. PHX Minerals Inc., formerly known as PANHANDLE OIL AND GAS INC., is based in OKLAHOMA CITY. “

Shares of PHX opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 71,604 shares of company stock worth $214,479 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHX. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 48,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 29,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

