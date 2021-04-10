Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. was incorporated in the State of Maryland. It is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States (U.S.) and the United Kingdom (U.K.). The Company provide lease or mortgage financing to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to a lesser extent, assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. It has historically financed investments through borrowings under its revolving credit facilities, private placements or public offerings of its debt and equity securities, the assumption of secured indebtedness, retention of cash flow, or a combination of these methods. “

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.97.

NYSE OHI opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 54.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $39.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 3.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.30%.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,695. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 22,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.