Zacks: Brokerages Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce sales of $20.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.40 million and the lowest is $20.10 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $18.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $82.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $83.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $82.15 million, with estimates ranging from $79.60 million to $84.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 12,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $139,343.22. Also, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 26,104 shares of company stock valued at $334,251. Insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 28,538 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB opened at $14.74 on Friday. PCB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.85%.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

