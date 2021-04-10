Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Park National Corporation is the bank holding company for The Park National Bank, The Richland Trust Company, Century National Bank, The First-Knox National Bank of Mount Vernon, United Bank, N.A., Second National Bank, The Security National Bank and Trust Co. and The Citizens National Bank of Urbana. “

Shares of PRK opened at $130.22 on Wednesday. Park National has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $121.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.61 million. Park National had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Park National will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Park National’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Park National’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park National in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,500,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Park National by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Park National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Park National by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 17,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

