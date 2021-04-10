Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $64.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evergy through the new Sustainability Transformation Plan — will make long-term investments to strengthen its transmission and distribution infrastructure, add renewable assets and implement cost-savings measures in the next five years. Its strategy to expand operations through collaborations and partnerships will strengthen its position in the transmission market in the long run. The share buyback program completion positively impacted earnings. However, Evergy’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Any delay in the completion of the ongoing projects can lower the expected gains from the same amid lower demand owing to the COVID-19 outbreak. Despite maintenance, unplanned outages in transmission and distribution assets could impact the business and profitability.”

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $60.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.04. Evergy has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $65.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.05%.

In related news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.48 per share, with a total value of $534,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,271.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,734,954.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,735. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Evergy by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,401,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evergy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,873,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,012,000 after purchasing an additional 232,321 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Evergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,992,000 after purchasing an additional 52,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,947,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,117 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Evergy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,759,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares during the period. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

