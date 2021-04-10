Captrust Financial Advisors Has $31,000 Holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DBEU. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000.

DBEU stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $33.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.00.

