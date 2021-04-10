Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Stock Holdings Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,666 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $16,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,250,000 after purchasing an additional 72,335 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after purchasing an additional 105,135 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,288,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,879,000 after acquiring an additional 240,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKY opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $47.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 2.62.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $377.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

