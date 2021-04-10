ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $229,000 Stock Position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 82.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 61,294 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,593,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 657,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 90,158 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $9,284,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 472,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TPH shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,972 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $142,437.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,303.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 62,974 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $1,279,001.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,620.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,686,268. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $21.85 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.