Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.23 Million Stock Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Renasant worth $15,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,286,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 846.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,557,000 after acquiring an additional 386,530 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,097,000 after acquiring an additional 266,925 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,286,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,677,000 after acquiring an additional 181,454 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,876,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Creekmore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,269.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Robinson Mcgraw sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $589,950.00. Insiders have sold 53,630 shares of company stock worth $2,140,990 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Renasant from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of RNST opened at $41.97 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $19.38 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $170.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

