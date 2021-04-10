Brokerages Expect Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Get Golar LNG Partners alerts:

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $69.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.57 million.

GMLP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Golar LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The company has a market capitalization of $242.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Indonesia, Brazil, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 2, 2021, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.