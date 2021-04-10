LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Everbridge by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EVBG shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.08.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,145. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.36 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.57 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

