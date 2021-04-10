Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,565 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.50% of Forma Therapeutics worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $609,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $430,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $10,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,928,000. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMTX opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.67. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forma Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Forma Therapeutics Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

