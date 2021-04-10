LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP opened at $218.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.94. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.16 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

See Also: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.