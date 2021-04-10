Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company with its primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California. The company through its wholly owned bank subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., Sterling offers loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail banking services. Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. “

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SBT stock opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.50. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.24). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $25.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 144.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22,425 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,563,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 361,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,061,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services.

