Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 29,415 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,415 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $16,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,826,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,875,000 after purchasing an additional 98,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after purchasing an additional 274,663 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,916,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 2,583.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $691,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,317 shares in the company, valued at $10,598,804.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $76.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $607.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.65 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

