American International Group Inc. Sells 1,627 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of PBF Energy worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PBF shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.19.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.