Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVKIF. DZ Bank lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Evonik Industries from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVKIF opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

