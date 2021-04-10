HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLFFF. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded HelloFresh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HLFFF opened at $83.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.65. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.