Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shore Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company engages in the business of banking through its two subsidiaries, The Centreville National Bank of Maryland and The Talbot Bank of Easton, Maryland. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $18.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $199.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

