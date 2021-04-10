James Dagg Sells 10,000 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ALTR stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -325.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.57 and a 1 year high of $68.58.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.27. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $133.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 478 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,767 shares of the software’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altair Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and IoT platform and analytics tools, as well as support and complementary software products.

