Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Raised to $162.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $145.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $134.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 163,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,124,000 after acquiring an additional 46,635 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 118,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 55,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 7,270 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

