First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Barclays

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point reissued a top pick rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.13.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $171.80 on Wednesday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $92.13 and a 1-year high of $180.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day moving average is $144.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 78,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 544,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 689,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,778,000 after acquiring an additional 207,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,547,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.