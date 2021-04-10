State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $104.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $99.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.60.

State Street stock opened at $86.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that State Street will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,976.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,898 shares of company stock worth $873,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in State Street by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in State Street by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in State Street by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 30,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

