MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MultiPlan’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MPLN stock opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. MultiPlan has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors through data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers and include independent preferred provider organizations in the United States; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.