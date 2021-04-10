Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,262 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.65% of Commerce Bancshares worth $50,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

In related news, insider Paul A. Steiner sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $75,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,282 shares of company stock valued at $8,172,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 30.79%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.