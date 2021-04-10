American International Group Inc. Sells 233 Shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Preferred Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Preferred Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $66.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $67.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is an increase from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 29.06%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PFBC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

