Rhumbline Advisers Has $216,000 Stock Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Surgalign were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,315,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,676,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Surgalign during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,918,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Surgalign in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,566,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 609.8% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 733,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 629,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $226.05 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 56.07% and a negative return on equity of 101.34%. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SRGA. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Surgalign in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Surgalign in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

In other news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 808,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,306.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,936 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Scott Durall bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 460,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,326. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,158,204 shares of company stock worth $1,737,306 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

