American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 234.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MYE opened at $20.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $742.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.83 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 8.07%. Myers Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

MYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

