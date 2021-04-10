American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 48.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.29.

Sapiens International stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.84.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $101.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sapiens International

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

