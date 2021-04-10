American International Group Inc. Sells 1,336 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,555 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kearny Financial worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kearny Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. Kearny Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $57.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.20 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Kearny Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Raymond E. Chandonnet sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $38,360.00. Also, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $93,280 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities.

