Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Standard AVB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC now owns 137,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period.

Shares of STND stock opened at $32.76 on Friday. Standard AVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $33.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

