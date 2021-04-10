Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.85.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

