EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Coverage Initiated at Sidoti

Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

NPO opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. EnPro Industries has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.73. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EnPro Industries will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

In other news, Director John Humphrey acquired 2,500 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.37 per share, for a total transaction of $208,425.00. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in EnPro Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

