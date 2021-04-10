Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $61.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lazard from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lazard presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.10.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.66. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $898.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.89 million. Lazard had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

