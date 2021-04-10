Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on INTC. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a sell rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.64.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $277.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. United Bank grew its holdings in Intel by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in Intel by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 141.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,680,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

