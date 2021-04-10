First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Western Financial Inc. operates as a bank holding company. It provides wealth management services which include deposit, loans, trust, wealth planning and investment management products and services through its subsidiaries. First Western Financial Inc. is based in Denver, United States. “

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of First Western Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a market cap of $205.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.83. First Western Financial has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $31.72.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.90 million. First Western Financial had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 16.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 650,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 54,702 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in First Western Financial by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 92,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 36,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

