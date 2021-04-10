Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.75 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Newpark Resources, Inc. is a worldwide provider of value-added drilling fluids systems, and composite matting systems used in oilfield and other commercial markets. “

Newpark Resources stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Newpark Resources will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,511,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Newpark Resources by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,370,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 395,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,850,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 354,851 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Newpark Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 433.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 174,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

