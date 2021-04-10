FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Down 1.5%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE) shares traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.87 and last traded at $1.94. 585,490 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 3,879,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.01.

FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUGE. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FSD Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rossmore Private Capital bought a new stake in FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in FSD Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

FSD Pharma Company Profile (NYSE:HUGE)

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pharmaceutical research and development company. Its lead candidate includes FSD 201 that is in the Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19 disease. The company also develops drugs for the treatment of pain, inflammation, and neurological disorders.

