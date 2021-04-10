J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “J Sainsbury plc is a leading UK food retailer with interests in financial services. It consists of Sainsbury’s Supermarkets, Sainsbury’s Local, Bells Stores, Jacksons Stores and JB Beaumont, Sainsbury’s Online and Sainsbury’s Bank. It employs 148,000 people. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of J Sainsbury from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut J Sainsbury from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered J Sainsbury from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. J Sainsbury has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of JSAIY stock opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. J Sainsbury has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

