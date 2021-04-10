MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Company?s principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Several other research firms have also commented on MAG. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. MAG Silver currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.08.

MAG opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.12. MAG Silver has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.71 and a beta of 1.19.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAG. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 147.5% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in MAG Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in MAG Silver by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

