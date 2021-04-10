C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) Stock Price Up 14.3%

C&C Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGPZF) rose 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10.

About C&C Group (OTCMKTS:CGPZF)

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, soft drinks, and bottled water in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Bulmers, Outcider, Tennent's, Magners, Clonmel 1650, Five Lamps, Heverlee, Roundstone Irish Ale, Dowd's Lane, Linden Village, Finches, Tipperary Water, Caledonia Best, Blackthorn, Olde English, Chaplin & Cork's, Orchard Pig, K Cider, Gaymers, Woodchuck, Wyders, Hornsby's brands.

