Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Investors Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Investors Savings Bank, which provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company generates deposits and originates loans. The company operates from its corporate headquarters in Short Hills, New Jersey, and fifty-three branch offices located in Essex, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Somerset, Union and Warren Counties, New Jersey. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public through its branch network and borrowing funds in the wholesale markets to originate loans and to invest in securities. It originates mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate and consumer loans, the majority of which are home equity loans and home equity lines of credit. “

Get Investors Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ISBC opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.88 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after buying an additional 72,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $207,159,000 after buying an additional 1,946,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.