Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $562.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $157,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,678.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,400 shares of company stock valued at $723,040. Company insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

