Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to post ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($2.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.57). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on OM. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Outset Medical has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $66.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,238,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,503.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares in the company, valued at $15,200,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,819 shares of company stock worth $5,568,597.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

