IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their price target on IBI Group from $12.25 to $13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of IBI Group from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBIBF opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. IBI Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

