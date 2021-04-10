Brokerages Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.49 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) will report $257.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $282.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.06 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $283.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $995.10 million to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%.

A number of research analysts have commented on REG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

In related news, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $581,000.00. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REG opened at $58.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.16, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.51. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 61.18%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

