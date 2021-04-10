GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $87.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GoDaddy is being driven by strong product demand, new customer addition and efficient execution. The company continued to ride on personalized products and services, and the technology platform. Growing adoption of all its products, including domain products drove top-line growth. Higher subscriptions to Websites and Marketing, and managed WordPress offerings, international expansion, robust feature engagements and strength in GoCentral drove growth of the Hosting and Presence segment. Additionally, growing momentum of Open-Xchange in the emerging markets is likely to accelerate revenues within the Business Applications unit. However, the company’s heavy debt burden and rising expenses remain concerns. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.76.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.41. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,446 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $318,755.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,619,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $128,745.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,633.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,728 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,226 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,149,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,110 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,592,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,663,000 after buying an additional 711,462 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,541,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,800,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,675,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,544,000 after buying an additional 47,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

