Argus Raises AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target to $76.00

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price upped by Argus from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.56.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $66.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AECOM has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $67.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,362,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its position in shares of AECOM by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $386,890,000 after buying an additional 39,996 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.