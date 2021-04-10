Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Shares of CPK stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $72.89 and a 1-year high of $121.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.19 and its 200 day moving average is $103.31. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $137.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 48.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Chesapeake Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.25.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $948,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.