Stifel Financial Corp Sells 1,542 Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2021


Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 1.07% of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 191,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,621,000.

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $17.61 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

